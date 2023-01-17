“CBI se bhagte bhagte gir gaye kya” - netizens troll Rhea Chakraborty on her recent video

MUMBAI : Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been one name who has been grabbing the attention of the audience as she was connected with late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Her name was all over social media. Now we have often seen the actress getting clicked around the city for various reasons.

Recently, actress Rhea Chakraborty was clicked outside a salon. In the video, she was seeming to be in a rush and was about to fall. This video of the actress is going viral all over the internet. Fans are trolling the actress because of her act of going to fall, but she then regained her balance.

Here are the comments

As we can see these comments many people are saying that ‘Pahle Se Hi Gire hue ho aur Kitna giroge” where as many people are asking that, ‘are you running from CBI that you have falled’ also many people are asking for justice for the late actor the Sushant Singh Rajput.

