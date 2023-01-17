“CBI se bhagte bhagte gir gaye kya” - netizens troll Rhea Chakraborty on her recent video

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is getting some unhealthy and negative comments on this recent video. Take a look at the video and some of the hilarious comments for the same.
"CBI se bhagte bhagte gir gaye kya" netizens trolls Rhea Chakraborty on her latest video

MUMBAI : Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been one name who has been grabbing the attention of the audience as she was connected with late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Her name was all over social media. Now we have often seen the actress getting clicked around the city for various reasons.

 

Recently, actress Rhea Chakraborty was clicked outside a salon. In the video, she was seeming to be in a rush and was about to fall. This video of the actress is going viral all over the internet. Fans are trolling the actress because of her act of going to fall, but she then regained her balance.

Here are the comments

ALSO READ – Check out Tabu’s first look as a fierce cop from the Ajay Devgn directorial Bholaa

As we can see these comments many people are saying that ‘Pahle Se Hi Gire hue ho aur Kitna giroge” where as many people are asking that, ‘are you running from CBI that you have falled’ also many people are asking for justice for the late actor the Sushant Singh Rajput.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the neitzens for the actress Rhea Chakraborty, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date

About Author

