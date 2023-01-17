“CBI se bhagte bhagte gir gaye kya” netizens trolls Rhea Chakraborty on her latest video

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is getting some unhealthy and negative comments on this latest video, have a look at the video and some hilarious comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 19:55
MUMBAI : Actress Rhea Chakraborty, has been the name which is grabbing the attention of the audience with the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, no doubt it was this name all over the social media and the media which and now we have often seen the actress Rhea Chakraborty getting clicked around the city for different reasons.

 

Recently actress Rhea Chakraborty was seen getting clicked outside a salon, and she was seen in a rush and was about to fall, this video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet, the fans are trolling the actress on her act of about to fall but she balanced.

Here are the comments

ALSO READ – Check out Tabu’s first look as a fierce cop from the Ajay Devgn directorial Bholaa

As we can see these comments many people are saying that ‘Pahle Se Hi Gire hue ho aur Kitna giroge” where as many people are asking that, ‘are you running from CBI that you have falled’ also many people are asking for justice for the late actor the Sushant Singh Rajput.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the neitzens for the actress Rhea Chakraborty, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date

About Author

