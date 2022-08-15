Celebrating 'Sita Ramam' success, Mrunal says she's now getting roles she always wanted

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, whose recent Telugu release opposite Dulquer Salmaan - 'Sita Ramam' is getting positive response, will be essaying the lead character in her upcoming film 'Pooja Meri Jaan'.

She shared that she feels comfortable as an actor to have the kind of roles she always wished for.

Mrunal, who earlier worked for TV, made her Hindi film debut with 'Love Sonia', where she played the titular role. Having graduated from TV to Bollywood with lead roles have instilled confidence in her.

Expressing her gratitude, the actress said in a statement: "I am grateful to have got such opportunities so early in my career. Even when I entered the industry I was aware of the struggle that comes with it, but my sole focus was to give my best and let my journey speak through my work. And what makes me even happier is that people like it and appreciate it as well. It is the biggest encouragement that any actor can get."

The actress promised to "continue to work hard to strive to get the kind of films and stories" that she wants to be a part of.

"I want to attract more parts that resonate with who I'm and also the actor I wish to be in the long run. It's an uphill task but I'm more than glad that I have this opportunity to be doing what I do. I won't deny that earlier it has been a lot of hard work to have makers believe in giving me the roles that I desired but today I feel more comfortable and in a position where I can choose the parts I want to play," she added.

'Pooja Meri Jaan', also stars Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz.

