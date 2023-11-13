Celebration! Check out these couples who entered Arpita Khan’s Diwali Bash, deets inside

MUMBAI : Now, it’s festive time of Diwali and when it comes to celebration, the B-town celebs never look back. Recently we saw how Manish Malhotra threw an amazing Diwali party where all the celebs came to mark their presence with ethnic fashion A-game.

We also spotted so many celebrities going to Amritpal Singh Bindra’s house for the Diwali celebrations where we also got to see some inside pictures from the party.

We also got to see a lot of Hindi movie industry couples who were setting goals for the audience. However, the parties are not over yet and this tme we have celebrities going for another Diwali bash.

This time, it’s Arpita Khan, sister of Salman Khan, who hosted a Diwali bash for everyone and we witnessed Shah Rukh Khan and Salman looking really good while entering the party.

Now we are here with a list of some B town couples who made it to the Diwali Bash of Arpita Khan. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see how Rakul Preet Singh entered the celebrations with the love of her life Jacky Bhagnani, Shilpa Shetty entered with her hubby Raj Kundra and we also spotted some other couples who entered the celebrations.

Surely this time the Diwali celebrations in the B Town has been amazing with so many celebs attending the parties and celebrating the festival of lights.

