Celebration! Check out these inside pictures from Shahrukh Khan’s birthday bash

MUMBAI: The King Khan of the Hindi film industry, Shahrukh Khan has made such a place in people’s hearts and minds that he is no more just a regular person but also an emotion.

Shahrukh Khan aka SRK, is not just famous on national level but is also known and loved internationally. The actor is the brand ambassador of tourism for Dubai and is one of the most educated actors in the industry.

Shahrukh has the most loyal and dedicated fan base that keeps expanding and the actor enjoys a massive following of 43.2 million on his Instagram profile.

It was Shahrukh Khan’s birthday the previous day and we reported about how the fans are preparing to celebrate his birthday. Like every other year, the most loved ritual of Shahrukh Khan’s birthday was followed where he comes out from his bungalow Mannat and waves back to his fans.

Last night was special for a lot of people, of course Shahruk Khan, his fans, his family and also for a lot of other celebrities who were there to enjoy SRK’s birthday party.

Reportedly, the birthday party took place at Bandra Kurla Complex where there was a huge celebration for SRK and his fans. The superstar never fails to thank his fans.

Now we are here with some inside pictures of the birthday bash, check it out:

