Celebration! Here's everything you don't want to miss from actress Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration, check it out

Hema Malini and Dharmendra fell in love with each other and then got married. This couple was not just loved on-screen but also off-screen. Hema Malini is a respected personality and not just known for her acting skills but also appreciated for beauty and dancing skills.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 13:33
movie_image: 
Hema

MUMBAI: Hema Malini, known as the dream girl of Hindi cinema, is an extremely talented and experienced actress. The actress is unforgettable due to her performances in the movies over the years.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra fell in love with each other and then got married. This couple was not just loved on-screen but also off-screen. Hema Malini is a respected personality and not just known for her acting skills but also appreciated for beauty and dancing skills.

Also read - Revelation! Hema Malini breaks silence on why she does not live with Dharmendra

Hema Malini is making headlines because of her 75th birthday celebrations last night where there were a lot of other celebrities and netizens are in love with all the updates from her birthday celebration.

The actress really enjoyed her celebration and we are here with the highlights from the celebrations. Check out the pictures and videos below:

We can see how amazing this celebration went and there were so many celebs who had joined the grand birthday celebration of the actress.

There were some moments which excited the fans very much. Netizens loved it when actress Rekha was seen with Hema Malini on stage. Later we can also see Hema Malini having the time of her life as she is seen dancing and singing on the stage. We can see celebs like Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla and many such actors making appearance in the celebration.

Also read - Wow! Hema Malini reveals about her relationship with her former partners Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar post the split

Fans of the actress are in love with the pictures and videos. Show us your love for the actress in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Hema Malini Dharmendra Amitabh Bachchan Anupam Kher Jackie Shroff Juhi Chawla Rekha Sholay Hindi movies old Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 13:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI: After Tiger Shroff is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience for his upcoming movie Ganapath, this...
Exclusive! "It is a different world created in the movie which has a different dose of action" Tiger Shroff on his movie Ganapath
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, the actor is...
MIND-BLOWING! From personal swimming pool in the balcony to a walk-in closet, May I Come In Madam? fame Nehha Pendse's house is as classy as her personality
MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse is currently impressing fans with her stellar performance as Sanjana in Star Bharat's show May I...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Chiku to give Pandya Store’s paper to Amreesh, tricking Natasha!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exciting! Karan Johar confirms directing an action film next, gives an important update on Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Dulhania franchise
MUMBAI: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and was way ahead of its time. The film was a blockbuster hit. The film had...
Recent Stories
Shroff
Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shroff
Exclusive! "It's really very tough to re invent yourself in action" Tiger Shroff
Tiger
Exclusive! "It is a different world created in the movie which has a different dose of action" Tiger Shroff on his movie Ganapath
Alia
Exciting! Karan Johar confirms directing an action film next, gives an important update on Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Dulhania franchise
Esha
What! "She is looking same like Esha Deol" netizens react on the latest photoshoot of actress Kiara Advani
Karan
OMG! When Karan Johar had to leave the country during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s release due to threats, “I would have tears coming down…”
Fatima
Amazing! Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to inevitable comparisons with Kangana Ranaut portraying the same character; Says ‘How can I compare our performance?’