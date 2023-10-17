Celebration! Here's everything you don't want to miss from actress Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration, check it out

MUMBAI: Hema Malini, known as the dream girl of Hindi cinema, is an extremely talented and experienced actress. The actress is unforgettable due to her performances in the movies over the years.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra fell in love with each other and then got married. This couple was not just loved on-screen but also off-screen. Hema Malini is a respected personality and not just known for her acting skills but also appreciated for beauty and dancing skills.

Also read - Revelation! Hema Malini breaks silence on why she does not live with Dharmendra

Hema Malini is making headlines because of her 75th birthday celebrations last night where there were a lot of other celebrities and netizens are in love with all the updates from her birthday celebration.

The actress really enjoyed her celebration and we are here with the highlights from the celebrations. Check out the pictures and videos below:

We can see how amazing this celebration went and there were so many celebs who had joined the grand birthday celebration of the actress.

There were some moments which excited the fans very much. Netizens loved it when actress Rekha was seen with Hema Malini on stage. Later we can also see Hema Malini having the time of her life as she is seen dancing and singing on the stage. We can see celebs like Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla and many such actors making appearance in the celebration.

Also read - Wow! Hema Malini reveals about her relationship with her former partners Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar post the split

Fans of the actress are in love with the pictures and videos. Show us your love for the actress in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.