Celebrations! Check out the inside pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception

Last night, the couple had arranged for a wedding reception and a lot of big names had marked their presence. Now, we are here with some pictures from the wedding reception.
movie_image: 
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a successful actor thanks to the roles he has played in a number of films like Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Jannat 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Sultan.

Since some time, it’s been the talk of the town that Randeep Hooda and the love of his life, Lin Laishram, are set to get married. It was also reported that both of them have been living together.

Randeep Hooda had shared the wedding invite on his Instagram profile and the fans of the actor were really happy for him and we all want him to be happy.

Earlier, we gave you a major update about how Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram finally tied knots and came together for life. We also gave you first glimpses from their wedding.

Last night, the couple had arranged for a wedding reception and a lot of big names had marked their presence. We showed you a glimpse of the event as it had begun.

Now, we are here with some pictures from the wedding reception. Check out the glimpses below:

As we can see in the pictures, the couple looks really happy and even the guests poured a lot of love on the couple.

What do you think about this newlywed couple? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

