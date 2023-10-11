Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from this amazing Diwali Party hosted by Sara Ali Khan

This time, it’s Sara Ali Khan who hosted a Diwali party and we could see a lot of celebs from the Hindi movie industry who came to mark their presence and have fun at the party.
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has been slowly making a mark in Bollywood with the variety of roles that she is portraying in the movies. The actress is also known for being unabashedly honest and speaking her mind as it is. Sara is loved for her bright and bubbly nature, and her Namaste Darshako videos always grab everyone’s attention.

The actress was last seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which was enjoyed very much by the audience. The actress showed up recently on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The episode featured Sara Ali Khan sitting on the couch next to Ananya Panday.

Now, it’s festive time of Diwali and when it comes to celebration, the B-town celebs never look back. Recently we saw how Manish Malhotra threw an amazing Diwali party where all the celebs came to mark their presence with ethnic fashion A-game.

As you can see in the pictures, the positivity and fun is so evident. We can see celebs like Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan’s mother actress Amrita Singh, and Ananya Panday.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

