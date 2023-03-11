Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash

MUMBAI :Esha Deol stepped into the acting world with her debut movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also starred Aftaab Shivadasani and Sanjay Kapoor. The audience really loved her in the movie and the actress was even awarded for Best Female Debut for her performance.

After her successful performance in her debut movie, she went on to do movies like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Yuva, Dhoom, Kaal, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, and No Entry among others.

However, the actress took a break after she got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and got back into acting with Ajay Devgn-starrer web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year.

The actress is loved by the audiences and people also like to see her posts on social media where they can get updates about Esha Deol’s personal life and upcoming projects.

It was Esha Deol’s birthday the other day, that is 2nd November and her fans were really excited to see celebrities wishing her. Pictures from her birthday bash have been making rounds on the internet and so, we are here with some inside pictures of the celebration to show you how she spent her day.

Check it out:

As we can see the actress spent her birthday with a lot of joy and happiness, surrounded by her loved ones.

