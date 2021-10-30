CELEBRATIONS! Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu pen down beautiful notes for each other on their first wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: One year ago on this day, actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her entrepreneur husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple had a picture-perfect love story before they got hitched on October 30 last year. They had been friends for seven years and were in a committed relationship for almost three years before they finally walked down the aisle at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

As the couple welcomed their first wedding anniversary today, Kajal shared a loved-up picture of herself with Gautam, setting some couple goals. Alongside, she revealed some secrets of how Gautam treats her, as she wrote, “I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night “are you awake? I need to show you this dog video” Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU!”

Meanwhile, Gautam also wasn’t too far behind in expressing his love for his wife on their special day as he took to Instagram sharing a beautiful picture of the two, with the caption, “Happy 1st Anniversary my love. I don’t know how this year has flown by, but it’s been the most amazing new chapter of my life. Life’s easier when your BFF, 4 AM friend, workout buddy and travel partner is ONE. Super excited for what lies ahead.” Kajal replied to that beautiful message, saying “Same Same.”

We just can’t stop gushing over the love reflecting between the couple and wish both of them a happy wedding anniversary with a lifetime of adventures to come.

