Celebrations! Major celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor mark their presence at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash, check out the images inside

Every year, Manish Malhotra throws a Diwali party that makes headlines because so many celebrities come to see him and share the festival with him.
MUMBAI: People always prefer to watch their favorite celebs in their beautiful attire, therefore Bollywood parties are usually the buzz of the town. However, there are instances when the parties become popular stories on the internet and everyone waits for the celebs to arrive, not just for a fancy avatar but for a fashion statement made in accordance with the party's theme.

It was Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration this time, and many celebrities from the Hindi and South cinema industries had come to proclaim their presence and have a good time.

Manish Malhotra is a well-known fashion designer and costume stylist who has a significant following in the film business. In addition to designing, the designer will direct the Meena Kumari biography.

We are providing you with updates from this year's Diwali celebration, where many celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, and many others attended the party and added to the happiness. Take a looks at the images below:
 


As we can see, so many celebrities including Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi who just got married recently, came to the Diwali bash.

This Diwali bash of Manish Malhotra has been making headlines and it’s for a reason for sure.

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Babil Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Disha Patani Sid-Kiara Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Gauri Khan Bollywood Bollywood celebrities Varun Tej Lavanya Tripathi Varun Dhawan hindi movie actors TellyChakkar
