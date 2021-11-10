CELEBRATIONS! As Sooryavanshi crosses 100 crore mark at the box office, what does it mean for Bollywood?

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, released in cinemas this Diwali with huge expectations and hope since the theatre business had been suffering from almost the last two years. There were wonders expected from the film with the names attached to the project and the film delivered.

Also read: CELBRATIONS! Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi roars at the box office, crosses Rs 75 crore mark in first weekend

Sooryavanshi crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in five days. After having a weekend collection of Rs 77.08 crore, the film collected Rs 14.51 crore on Monday and Rs 11.22 crore on Tuesday taking its total to Rs 102.81 crore, becoming the first film to do so since Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero in January 2020.

The great performance of Sooryavanshi at the box office has now given confidence to the makers that the audience is ready to get back in the theatres if the content is worthy of it. Although, the whole experience of the last two years will surely create a clear idea in the makers mind of what projects are worthy of releasing theatrically and which will be better for the digital screen.

Having experience film premieres in the comfort of their homes for the last one-and-a-half years, the audience now might not go to the theatres for every other film. Makers would have to offer something unique, fresh and grand to make the theatre going experience worthy for them.

In the upcoming releases, there will be expectations from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Antim: The Final Truth and Satyameva Jayate 2, since all of them boast a big star cast and are backed by big production houses. Ranveer’s ’83 would mark the next holiday release this Christmas and depending on the lifetime collection of Sooryavanshi, the makers would be expecting a much better business from it since things will be more settled by then. For now, it’s celebrations all around as theatres are back in business.

Also read: 'Sooryavanshi' to get widest overseas release for an Indian film across the globe

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.