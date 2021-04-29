Celebrities who left uniform to join Bollywood; check out the list!

MUMBAI: The pride of serving the nation is beyond something that not all of us can understand. This opportunity is earned by only a few lucky ones.

While these officials are highly proud and do not wish to give up on their uniforms, there have been times when some of the soldiers decided to give up on their uniforms to pursue their passion and give a try in the glam industry.

So, today with this post, we have collected some names who donned their uniforms for the love for films and tried their luck in the same. Let’s have a look:

Achyut Potdar

Starting off the list with one of the most prominent faces of the Bollywood industry, the actor Achyut Potdar has been a part of various films. Not in the lead role per se, but his performance as a supporting actor in various films has been truly loved by the audiences.

He has worked in some of the Bollywood blockbusters like 3 Idiots (which we are sure you still remember the iconic scene ‘hna Kya Chahte Ho’, Also known for movies like Ishq, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2, etc. While we know enough about his appearance in the films, it’s quite surprising to know about his history as a government official.

Before venturing a brief career into the glam industry, Achyut first became a professor at Rewa, MP, and then joined the Indian Army as a captain from which he retired in 1967. Then finally working as an Indian Oil executive for 25 long years, he entered the glam industry at the age of 44 years.

Madan Mohan

Considered as one of the most melodious music directors of the industry, Madan Mohan is a well-known name of the Bollywood industry. While we already know about his works in various ghazals and classic works as a music director in the films like Mera Saaya, Mausam, Veer Zaara, Bawarchi, Woh Kaun Thi, etc. its highly astounding to know about him being in uniform.

Yes, Madan Mohan was a part of the Army where he served as the Second Lieutenant in the year 1943 for two years. After working for 2 years, Mohan realized his interest in music and went on to shift to Mumbai to pursue his interests. Things turned out to be great for him and he soon raised like a star in the industry.

Khali

Popularly known as “The Great Khali” by his fans, Dalip Singh Rana is a well-known wrestler who is recognized for his great performance in WWE. While we already know about his wrestling and television career, not many of us are aware of him being in uniform.

He was an officer for the Punjab Police in 1993 where he joined as a sub-inspector. From this, he ventured into professional wrestling.

After being recognized in wrestling, Khali was offered to be a part of the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss post which he got a chance to appear in various ad campaigns and films like, Rama the Saviour and Kushti. He has also been a part of 4 Hollywood films.

Raaj Kumar

Known for his powerful performances in movies, the Bollywood actor Raaj Kumar has been a part of numerous cult classic films.

But only a few people know about him being a part of Superintendent of Police under Mumbai Police in the late 1940s. Then, in 1952 he tried his luck as an actor and appeared in the film Rangili. He gained immense popularity from his work in Nausherwan-E-Adil in 1957 and has never looked back since.

He became one of the popular actors of the industry and became a part of cult classic films like Mother India, Tirangaa, Pakeezah, Waqt, etc.

Raj Kumar Kapoor

One of the most prominent directors, actors, and producers of the Indian film industry, Raj Kumar was popularly known as Col. Kapoor. He was a part of the Indian Army for 20 long years and gained the rank of Colonel. He then ventured to take up brief roles in films like Lakhon Ki Baat, Dostana, and Angoor.

He was not only responsible for his great contribution to the industry but also provided the industry with the great star or rather the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Raj Kumar was the person who gave a chance SRK to play the titular role in the Indian sitcom, Fauji, marking the beginning of SRK’s career.

Vijender Singh

Now, who doesn’t know him!! Right!? One of the popular “crushes” of the time, Vijender Singh is a well-known Indian professional boxer. He rose to fame after winning medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics post which he won many other tournaments as well.

Born in a Jat family, he has served as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Haryana Police. Vijender tried his hands at the glam industry and became a part of one of the leads in the film ‘F*ugly’. He has also been a judge on the MTV Reality TV show Roadies X2.

Anand Bakshi

While we are still amongst the ones humming on his classic songs, the famous Bollywood lyricist, Anand Bakshi was a part of both army and navy for a few years as a Havaldar.

Holding a great interest in both singing and lyrics, Anand ended up as a lyricist who has been responsible for penning more than 3500 songs in Bollywood.

Ravi Chopra

Son of producer and director, Baldev Raj Chopra, Ravi Chopra also served in uniform for some time. He was in the army as a commissioned officer to which he gave up assisting his father in film making.

After becoming a captain in the army, he opted for premature retirement and forayed into assisting his father on the film, ‘Zameer’ in 1975. He is the one responsible for giving blockbuster hits to the industry like Baghban, The Burning Train, Babul, etc. He has also worked for Television shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan.

