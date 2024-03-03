Celebrity photographer Vishal Punjabi makes surprising revelations on Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh's marriage

MUMBAI: Celebrity weddings are nothing less than a fairy tale. And the man who makes it look every frame dreamy behind the cameras is Vishal Punjabi. The man has shot almost every celebrity wedding, right including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and the latest ones were Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Vishal Punjabi gets candid about shooting the celeb's wedding and makes one heartwarming revelation about how Deepika Padukone approached him years back before her wedding date was finalised with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh after dating for 6 years and she had already decided who will shoot her wedding. Vishal Punjabi recalls how Deepika hired him for her wedding with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Recalling the time when they were shooting for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Vishal says that Deepika asked him if he would cover her wedding.

Deepika whispered into my ear, 'Would you shoot my wedding? When it does happen? And I started blushing. It was very sweet and wow. And lo and behold, it was happening many years later. She texted me she's like, 'I want you to shoot my wedding' and I was flattered beyond belief. Live came a full circle", he said this to Brut. Deepika recently made headlines as the rumours are rife of the Fighter actress expecting her first baby with Ranveer.

Vishal adds about the biggest challenge while shooting celebrities ' weddings and that is," The biggest challenge to shoot the celebrity weddings would be trying to make them look like film stars."

Vishal even revealed that he takes full 100 % payment with the celebs ahead of their wedding due to this reason. " You have to take 100% percent advance because once what happened it a couple who got divorced before I could give them their wedding film which was just a few months after they got married. I didn't get paid the rest of the money.".

Well, weddings of celebrities are taxing and it's not what everything is shown on the frame.

