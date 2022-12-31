Celebs who have stepped out for the New Year celebration

MUMBAI : The world is all set to welcome the New Year 2023 and so is Bollywood, we have seen celebrities enjoying the Christmas parties at different parts of the city recently and now they are all set to enjoy the new celebration with a bang.

We have seen many celebrities being spotted at the airport who are heading to their destinations for their new year celebrations. From Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani they have been snapped at the airport as they have left for their New Year celebrations.

Having said today, let us have list of all over celebrities who stepped out for their New Year trip

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

As we have seen videos floating all over the internet Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the airport as he leaves for the new year celebration, whereas on the other hand Malaika Arora was also spotted separately at the Mumbai Airport.

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved couples we have in Bollywood, we have seen the video where this beautiful couple were leaving for a secret destination for their New Year celebration, well it is said that they have left for Dubai.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also made up to the list, recently they both were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they are all set to for their destination for the new year celebration.

Divyendu Sharma

How can we forget Munna Tripathi from the web series Mirzapur, actor Divyendu Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in B Town. As we know actor Divyendu Sharma is very less to be seen and to be spotted around the city, recently he was spotted as he leaves for his New Year celebration.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha

Varun Dhawan and Natasha were also spotted at the Mumbai international airport as they leave for their Secret destination for the new year celebration, we look forward to the pictures coming from this beautiful couple.

Amyra Dastur

No doubt Amyra Dastur is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in B Town. She was spotted recently at the Mumbai international airport as she was leaving for her new year celebration. Well the location is unknown but we look forward to see beautiful pictures coming from the side of the actress from her celebration.

Kriti Sanon

Another name who made the head turn with her public appearance at the airport is actress Kriti Sanon, she was indeed looking very hot as was seen leaving for her celebration.

Well these are the names of Bollywood celebrities who left for their New Year celebration. What are your views on this and which is your favourite actor do let us know in the comment section below

