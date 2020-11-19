Celina Jaitley posts a sensitive note on demise of her baby on World Premature Day, says 'We survived on hope'

MUMBAI: Celina Jaitly has been through really tough times in life. Back in 2017, the Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley had given birth to his second set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, but unfortunately the former couldn’t survive due to premature birth. She has talked about it on the occasion of World Premature Day. In the latest post, Celina has explained how premature birth is a serious health problem. She has also shared a series of pictures of her son, Arthur, who survived after being in an incubator for two months. Her post read as, “While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now... We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us.”

The actress further added, “While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life-threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Artu and don’t forget to read up on how you can prevent/support Here is what the actress shared

Celina currently resides in Austria with her family. The former Miss India made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Janasheen in 2003. She has starred in films like No Entry, Golmaal Returns, Thank You, Apna Sapna Money Money and more. For the unreserved, Celina got married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. The couple became proud parents to twin boys Winston and Viraaj Haag in 2012. Well, we really wish the actress courage to cope with the biggest loss of he life

