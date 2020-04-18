News

Celina Jaitly reveals she was fed up of doing overtly glam roles

Celina Jaitly, who is known for films like Khel, No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, has revealed that she was fed up of doing overtly glam roles.

18 Apr 2020 01:07 PM

MUMBAI: Celina Jaitly is one of the most beautiful film actresses. She is known for films like Khel, No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money. However, the actress was fed up of doing overtly glam roles.

The actress, in an Instagram LIVE chat with a leading entertainment portal, mentioned that the roles that came her way, back then, tended to harp on only her beauty and glamour.  

Celina, who began her movie career with Feroz Khan's Janasheen in 2003, shared, “When I started cinema in 2002-03, things were such that some directors would take it very personally when you asked them for the script or why should I wear a particular outfit. So, I have also been through that stage of cinema where I just did commercial movies, as a beauty queen and a glamour icon, one after the other. I never got the opportunity to really explore the actor in me and I wanted to explore it but I just wanted to do it with the right people who understood that.” 

The actress added, “I started at such a young age that I was fed up of constantly being in the limelight, constantly being judged on everything. So I just wanted to take a deep breath and live a normal life for a few years and enjoy that.” 

