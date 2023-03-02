Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to marry Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in February

MUMBAI :Actress Chirashi Rawat who came into the spotlight after her fantastic and gripping performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India has also been part of TV shows like FIR where she played Inspector Jwalamukhi Chautala. The talented actress is now all set to tie the knot with the love of her life Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani this month.



The actress had her Mehendi ceremony recently where her close friends from the industry; Delnaaz Irani, Sayantani Ghosh, Shruti Ulfat attended and shared glimpses of the fun day. Chitrashi looked radiant in a blue top with a white tee.

Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya met on the sets of their film Premmayee and have dated for almost a year. The wedding will take place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.



Talking about her wedding Chitrashi said, “We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge. However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai. So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends. We fixed the date around mid-December. Toh hum pehle shaadi kar le wohi bahut badi baat hai. Also, most of my friends will attend the wedding. We haven’t got time to think about the honeymoon. We will go with the flow.”



