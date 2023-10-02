Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol ties the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma

Chak De! India fame Tanya Abrol tied the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma on Thursday, 9th February. Check out some photos from the Haldi and wedding ceremony.
MUMBAI:Last week, we saw the news that actress Chitrashi Rawat, of ‘Chak De! India fame’, tied the knot with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Now her co-star – Tanya Abrol has also gotten married to her lovely boyfriend – Aashish Verma. They got married on Thursday, 9th February in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Punjab. Apparently, her fellow Chak De! India co-stars reunited at the wedding as well. Vidya Malavade, Shilpa Shukla, Seema Azmi, Chitrashi Rawat and many others were in attendance. Check out some of the photos from the pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies:

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Azad and Tanya Abrol roped in for &TV's Mauka-E-Vardaat

Tanya Abrol played the character of Balbir Kaur in the film ‘Chak De India!’, which had Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a hockey coach. Many other TV actors like Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were also seen attending the wedding. Tanya was dressed up in an incredible maroon lehenga paired with a green blouse. She chose a statement neckpiece, traditional chooda and kalire.

Previously, when Chitrashi announced her wedding with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, everyone was taken by surprise. She shared, “We wanted to keep our relationship private. He is also an actor. It’s a loving and chilled-out relationship and I feel that is possible only when it’s private. We met on a movie set and connected instantly. We didn’t even realise when we fell in love… it was quite organic. Come to think of it, we haven’t proposed to each other officially.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Congratulations! Chak De! India actress Chitrashi Rawat finally gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

 

