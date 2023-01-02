Chakda 'Xpress, Sam Bahadur, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and more; biopics to look forward to

MUMBAI: Last year, we saw biopics like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, Shabaash Mithu, and others. Now, in 2023 also Bollywood is going to offer us a lot of biopics. We all know that Bollywood wasn’t going through a great phase, but Pathaan has given it a ray of hope. But now, all eyes are on the other biggies that are releasing this year and many of them are biopics.

Chakda 'Xpress

Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda 'Xpress is a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will premiere on Netflix, and it will be interesting to see whether it will impress the audience or not.

Pankaj Tripathi has been roped in to star in the biopic of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The movie has been titled Main Atal Hoon and it is directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Sam Bahadur

After Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is all set to wear the Indian army uniform again in the film Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Taali

Sushmita Sen has proved her mettle as an actress with her superb act in Aarya. She will now be seen in a biopic of transgender activist Gauri Sawant which is titled Taali. The first look had grabbed everyone’s attention.

Sri

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors we have in Bollywood. The actor will be seen in a movie titled Sri which is a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan is all set to get the story of Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal on the big screen with his movie Ikkis. The film earlier starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role, but later Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda replaced him in the movie.

Pippa

Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyansha Painyuli will be seen in a movie titled Pippa. The film revolves around Balram Singh Mehta, a retired Brigadier of the Indian Army.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

We all have read and heard about Swatantra Veer Savarkar in history textbooks, and soon, we will get to witness his story on the big screen in a biopic. The movie stars Randeep Hooda in the titular role.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a movie titled Ae Watan Mere Watan which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

