Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumours – Check video

We do not know if this was coincidence but the fans and media noticed Parineeti Chopra wearing some loose outfits or baggy outfits and suddenly speculated that she might be expecting a child.
Parineeti

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on 24th September last year in Udaipur, Rajasthan and we had kept you updated right from the pre-wedding celebrations to the wedding pictures released. We also witnessed Parineeti Chopra celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her hubby Raghav Chadha last year. The couple looked really happy and dreamy as Parineeti shared some pictures of them celebrating Karwa Chauth.

Also read - Major Update! Parineeti Chopra takes a different route in her career with THIS major decision

From the time people came to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship, everyone had started rooting for them and finally after the couple tied the knot, everyone had started pouring blessing and love for the couple and were so happy to see their wedding pictures. However, since some time now, we have been hearing a lot of fans talking and discussing about Parineeti Chopra and whether she is pregnant.

The actress has been spotted many a times, is soon going to appear in the upcoming Netflix movie Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh and has also recently made many appearances for the promotion of the movie. We do not know if this was coincidence but the fans and media noticed Parineeti Chopra wearing some loose outfits or baggy outfits and suddenly speculated that she might be expecting a child.

Finally, on the day of her promotion event, Parineeti broke her silence and posted a story about how people are judging her based on her clothes. Take a look at the picture below:

Earlier, the actress noticed how the audience is still speculating and so she decided to give a good response and so the Ishaqzaade actress posted a Reel on her Instagram profile where she communicated how she cannot wear loose clothes as the fans immediately come to a wrong conclusion that she is pregnant.

Check out the post below:

Well, we can see how the actress is taking a strong stand and trying to shut down the buzz about her pregnancy.

Also read - Chamkila: Makers drop a HILARIOUS moment between Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

