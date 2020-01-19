Chandan Roy Sanyal opens up on role in 'Dheet Patangey'

MUMBAI: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal will be seen in the avatar of a government school teacher aspiring to become an investigative journalist in Ravi Adhikaris "Dheet Patangey".



Talking about his role in the film, the actor shared: "I play a character called Ananda Lahiri. He is a teacher in a government school with a very basic salary, basically a lowlife. But he aspires to be an investigative journalist and wants to be famous. He wants people to respect him as a journalist. The film showcases his journey of becoming a top-notch journalist."



"Dheet Patangey" narrates the journey of four friends who are trying to make it big in their lives. The story is set against the backdrop of the 1983 cricket world cup. The movie has been shot at various locations -- Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Agra, Chambal and Goa.



Sharing his experience of working in the film, Chandan added: "Since it is a travel film, it has been shot across various breathtaking locations in India. It has been a treat working with director Ravi. It was so much fun shooting. I am now looking forward to the release."



The movie also stars Shivin Narang, Ali Murad, Hardik Sanghani, Priya Banerjee and Tilotama Shome. The Ravi Adhikari directorial is expected to release in the first half of 2020.