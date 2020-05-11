Chandan Roy Sanyal's 'bizarre' experience of watching 'Nagina' with mom

MUMBAI: He may be Chandan Roy Sanyal to the world, but for his mother, he is Raja, only Raja. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the actor has revealed this pet name, with which his mother fondly addresses him at home, pet names being a popular trend in Bengali households.

Chandan is in Mumbai and missing his mom Bandana Sanyal, who resides in Delhi. Due to the lockdown, he can't travel home even if he wishes to catch a glimpse of his mom on Mother's Day. However, the actor has a rush of nostalgia about his childhood.

"Mom worked hard. She has even worked door to door to put food on our plate -- my brother and I -- and also to pay our school fees at a very difficult time when my father fell sick," recalled Chandan, while speaking to IANS.

Moving down memory lane, the actor recalled a funny incident when he got locked out of home along with his brother and mother. In order to stay away from Delhi's scorching heat, they decided to take refuge in an air conditioned theatre!

"It was a summer afternoon, a Sunday. I got locked out of home with my mom and brother. We didn't have the keys. She took us to watch a film because it was too hot. It was Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi's ‘Nagina'. It was quite bizarre for my brother and I to watch ‘Nagina' with mom!" recalled the actor with a smile.

The actor also revealed that specific trait of his mother's personality which he respects the most. "The most beautiful aspect of ma's personality is that she is fearless. She is very truthful. She doesn't care who are you, she will just speak her mind."

"Mom is sincere, truthful and an honest person. I try and imbibe those values from her. Today I am missing her a lot. In fact, I miss her every day," he concluded.