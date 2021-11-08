Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer out! This Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer promises a sizzling chemistry

MUMBAI: Known for his amazing content driven movies Ayushman Khurrana is back with another mind-blowing love story which also has Vaani Kapoor in the leading role. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor movie titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been the talk of the town ever since the project was announced, and now finally the trailer of the movie is out.

Well right from the trailer we can see that the movie is not a regular love story. The trailer begins with the heavyweight champion Manvinder played by Ayushman Khurrana who is practicing very hard to be the best heavyweight champion falls in love with Manvi a Zumba instructor played by Vaani Kapoor. But there is a twist in the love story. This is not a normal love story because Manvi is a transgender. Yes you heard right Vaani Kapoor plays transgender in the movie. Now what will happen in this love story and how the love story of Manvinder will be taken ahead will be amazing to see in the movie.

As we can see right from the trailer the movie is not a regular love story, we are going to see some fresh concept and fresh story. Also we are going to witness some amazing chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the movie. The trailer is also backed up by some amazing BGM and songs, so we can expect the movie will be high on music. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the content King Ayushmann Khurrana and this time also we are going to see a different avatar of the actor in the movie. In the trailer we can see the amazing transformation of the actor Ayushmann Khurrana it will be a treat to watch him in the extended version. The concept of transgender which is untouched in Bollywood and this will be something new to see.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor this movie also has Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma and others along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 December 2021.

