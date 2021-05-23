Chandni Soni meets father after three years: It was an emotional reunion… my father took a few moments to actually believe that I am there

MUMBAI: When you stay away from your parents you long to meet them as many times as you can. But circumstances sometimes go against you. That’s exactly what happened with Chandni Soni. The producer recently met her father, and this reunion happened after three years.



“Usually I visit him annually, especially during my daughter’s summer vacation in April-May, and whenever I get some free time in the year. But because of the pandemic and a few other reasons I couldn’t meet him for the past three years. It was really difficult time for us and I was missing him like anything. So when I saw him after three long years now I got emotional,” says the producer of web series’ Tandoor and Raktanchal.

ALSO READ - This song makes Chandni Soni forget all her worries

Chandni’s hometown is Sundernagar. It’s a small town in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. “My hometown is surrounded by hills and there’s a beautiful river flowing by my home. Going home feels like going back to where you belong, where my heart lies,” she adds.

Talking about her father’s reaction, she shares, “He was pleasantly surprised when I visited him out of the blue. He just couldn’t believe what he was seeing with his own eyes. It took him a few moments to actually believe that I am there. It is often said that fathers and daughters share a unique bond. I am also attached to my father. As a child, I was always around him. He has pampered me all throughout and played a significant role in shaping my personality. In Fact my brother was always jealous that I got preferential treatment from him.”

ALSO READ - Does marriage change Valentine's Day? Celebs answer