Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan trained with Olympic Swimming Champion Virdhawal Khade for his role, check out his picture

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film is Chandu Champion which is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar for his film
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his film Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans loved him in SatyaPrem Ki Katha where he was seen with Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film is Chandu Champion which is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar for his film and has also trained with none other than Olympic Swimming Champion, Virdhawal Khade for his role.

Khade recently shared a picture with Kartik on social media and wrote, “Super thrilled to be a part of #chanduchampion ! Thank you @kabirkhankk boss for having me involved in my first #bollywood experience ! Still feels like a dream ! (No I am not acting in it. Amazed by the progress @kartikaaryan has made in the past 8-10 months ! Shocked and happy as well about the fact that he has made me feel unfit and a little fat. Can’t wait to watch #chanduchampion on the big screen soon !”

Check out his post here;

Kartik has been working hard on his body and diet for the last 8-10 months for the film and his physical transformation has been nothing short of commendable. 

Chandu Champion will hit the big screens on 14th June 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

