Chandu Champions: Kartik Aaryan movie gets another update, Read more

As an update, Kartik Aaryan had also dropped a post on his Instagram profile where he can be seen with Sena Agbeko, a famous boxer.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 17:30
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has been giving some amazing performances over the time and after the success of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, not the audience is ready for Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming project ‘Chandu Champion’ which is based on a true story of a sportsperson and directed by Kabir Khan. Since the announcement of the project, it has been getting a lot of attention.

When talking about the movie, it’s going to be an unbelievable tale of a man who faced tough challenges one after another but always kept up an undying spirit. Kartik Aaryan plays the lead role in the movie and the character’s unwavering zeal and never-give-up attitude led to India’s first individual gold medal in any form of the Olympics. And this is the story of Chandu Champion.

The movie will hit the theatres first and will then be released on Amazon Prime for streaming.

Audiences want to witness this extraordinary real-life story which is headlined by the versatile Kartik Aaryan. The makers had earlier released the first look of the movie.

This being Kartik Aryan’s first action project, it looks like he is going to pull it off amazingly well. Kartik Aaryan always managed to impress the audience, be it his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama or his last movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik Aaryan’s monologue from Pyaar ka Punchanama really went viral and now once again he will be seen in a new avatar.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 17:30

