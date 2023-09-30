Charlie Chopra twitter review! "It was an exhilarating experience" fans after watching the series

Sony LIV series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is getting a big thumbs up from the fans, here are the tweets
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Charlie Chopra

MUMBAI: OTT series titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley has been grabbing the attention of the fans when the trailer was out, the show that has some great talents like Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseerudin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Imaaduddin Shah, Vivaan Shah has hit the digital perform finally.

The series is getting a lot of love from the fans all over, they love the  gripping storyline and some performances, the show is also getting love for its humor and twists in the plot. Having said that, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the series and all the elements all over twitter. check out some of the tweets.

Prepare for an exhilarating ride with Charlie Chopra ashe takes on the Mystery Of Solang Valley, only on @SonyLIV.  #CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/1gpaz5qrGa

—shreya alone (@shreyaahir345) September30, 2023  

The gripping storyline of Charlie Chopra and The Mysteryof Solang Valley is like a puzzle that keeps you guessing till the end...#CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/BIvSmIdaq3

—Raja___ (@Raja_x___) September30, 2023  

I need a Sitaram in my life to make every conversationthis hilarious! Loving the humor in Charlie Chopra & The Mystery OfSolang Valley.  #CharlieChopraOnSonyLIV

—Rahul (@Rahulsaini__11) September30, 2023

Don't miss to watch Charlie Chopra and TheMystery of Solang Valley.
Hats off to the entire team of Charlie Chopra.@SonyLIV#CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/HBPgQLdnhJ

—Ankana sen (@ankanasen22) September30, 2023  

Who needs a vacation when you can embark on anexhilarating journey with Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of SolangValley..#CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/8QjxdyuGjh

—Shivam__ (@Shivam_Kumar__0) September30, 2023  

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valleyippa semayana thrilling show va irukuthu odane pakkanum athuvum Sony LIV lathan podurangalam.#CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/0r1pLK7MfQ

— Sherin (@Sherin_offc) September30, 2023  

Just discovered Charlie Chopra & The Mystery OfSolang Valley and I'm already a fan! The humor, the mystery, everythingis just perfect. #CharlieChopraOnSonyLIV

—Monty (@kyakarrahe) September30, 2023

ALSO READ (Exclusive! Maharani 2 actor Tushar Kulkarni roped in for OTT series Mandala Murders)

As we see the series is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over the internet, the fans are calling it an exhilarating one and loving all the aspects.

Indeed we have loved the series too, what are your views on the series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley and what was the best you loved about it, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Mishti Basu raised the temperature with her hotness)

CHARLIE CHOPRA & THE MYSTERY OF SOLANG VALLEY Sony LIV Wamiqa Gabbi Priyanshu Painyuli Naseerudin Shah Lara Dutta Neena Gupta Ratna Pathak Shah Gulshan Grover Paoli Dam Chandan Roy Sanyal IMAADUDDIN SHAH Vivaan Shah Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Charlie Chopra twitter review! "It was an exhilarating experience" fans after watching the series
MUMBAI: OTT series titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi on donning a sardar look in Ik Kudi Punjab Di once again after Chhoti Sardaarrni: It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now
MUMBAI: After a gap of a few months, actor Avinesh Rekhi is all set to be back with his new show Ik Kudi Punjab Di....
Wow! Anushka Sharma pregnant with second baby with hubby Virat Kohli?
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples...
Witness the New Avatar of Apara Mehta, aka Malti Devi, at the Star Parivaar Awards!
MUMBAI: Fans have been impatiently anticipating the arrival of the Star Parivaar Awards after a five-year absence ever...
Interesting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is on a break, read on to know what he is up to
MUMBAI: Sab TV’s TMKOC is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show became so popular that all...
EXCLUSIVE! Katha Ankahee actor Manoj Chandila roped in for Zee TV's show Ik Kudi Punjab Di by Dome Entertainment
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Recent Stories
Charlie Chopra
Charlie Chopra twitter review! "It was an exhilarating experience" fans after watching the series
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Wow! Anushka Sharma pregnant with second baby with hubby Virat Kohli?
Sanchi Rai
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised the temperature with her hotness
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in red co-ord set at her Haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha, check out viral video
Farhan Akhtar
Must Read! Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shows support to CBFC amidst corruption accusations, “we can indubitably attest to their unwavering commitment to transparency…”
Katrina
Wow! A special surprise in store for Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi fans with regards to Tiger 3, read to know more
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra shares her official wedding video, the couple seems to be so much in love, take a look