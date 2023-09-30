Charlie Chopra twitter review! "It was an exhilarating experience" fans after watching the series

MUMBAI: OTT series titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley has been grabbing the attention of the fans when the trailer was out, the show that has some great talents like Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseerudin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Imaaduddin Shah, Vivaan Shah has hit the digital perform finally.

The series is getting a lot of love from the fans all over, they love the gripping storyline and some performances, the show is also getting love for its humor and twists in the plot. Having said that, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the series and all the elements all over twitter. check out some of the tweets.

Prepare for an exhilarating ride with Charlie Chopra ashe takes on the Mystery Of Solang Valley, only on @SonyLIV. #CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/1gpaz5qrGa

—shreya alone (@shreyaahir345) September30, 2023

The gripping storyline of Charlie Chopra and The Mysteryof Solang Valley is like a puzzle that keeps you guessing till the end...#CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/BIvSmIdaq3

—Raja___ (@Raja_x___) September30, 2023

I need a Sitaram in my life to make every conversationthis hilarious! Loving the humor in Charlie Chopra & The Mystery OfSolang Valley. #CharlieChopraOnSonyLIV

—Rahul (@Rahulsaini__11) September30, 2023

Don't miss to watch Charlie Chopra and TheMystery of Solang Valley.

Hats off to the entire team of Charlie Chopra.@SonyLIV#CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/HBPgQLdnhJ

—Ankana sen (@ankanasen22) September30, 2023

Who needs a vacation when you can embark on anexhilarating journey with Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of SolangValley..#CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/8QjxdyuGjh

—Shivam__ (@Shivam_Kumar__0) September30, 2023

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valleyippa semayana thrilling show va irukuthu odane pakkanum athuvum Sony LIV lathan podurangalam.#CharlieChopraOnSonyLIVpic.twitter.com/0r1pLK7MfQ

— Sherin (@Sherin_offc) September30, 2023

Just discovered Charlie Chopra & The Mystery OfSolang Valley and I'm already a fan! The humor, the mystery, everythingis just perfect. #CharlieChopraOnSonyLIV

—Monty (@kyakarrahe) September30, 2023

As we see the series is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over the internet, the fans are calling it an exhilarating one and loving all the aspects.

Indeed we have loved the series too, what are your views on the series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley and what was the best you loved about it, do let us know in the comment section below.

