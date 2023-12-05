Chatrapathi review! Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has nothing new to offer other than decent action

Movie Chatrapathi which has Srinivas Bellamkonda and Nushrat Bharucha has hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie
Srinivas Bellamkonda

MUMBAI :Chatrapathi which has Srinivas Bellamkonda and Nushrat Bharucha in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie which is directed by VV Vinayak also has talents like Freddy Daruwala, Sharad Kelkar, Bhagyashree.

The movie has finally hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie. Talking about the premise of the movie it deals with the Shiva who is the leading Man of the movie and who is separated by his mother in his childhood, the movie is focused on the journey of Shiva who later becomes Chatrapathi, the life savior for the people around him. Will Shiva ever find his mother and how he will fight the people who are against the Chatrapathi is shown in the movie.

The screenplay of the movie is strictly average, it is confusing at times there are many scenes which look a little abrupt, also the direction given by VV Vinayak is very average.

If we speak about the performances, no doubt it is out and out Srinivas Bellamkonda show the actor shines in many scenes in terms of action, but unfortunately he has to work on his skills while he is performing emotional scenes, on the other hand actress Nushrat Bharucha has very less to offer, the actress was hardly seen in the movie. Actress Bhagyashree has got a few major scenes and she was good in the movie, Freddy Daruwala is seen in the first half of the movie and he was good on his part. On the other hand we get to see less of Sharad Kelkar, the actor comes in the second half but he was decent.

Talking about the positive point of the movie it has to be the action, it is a visual treat for all the action lovers, on the other hand actress Nushrat Bharucha is looking supremely hot in a few songs in the movie. The movie has strong BGM during the action and chase sequences that will definitely give you Goosebumps and enhance your movie viewing experience.

These are the positive points of the movie and unfortunately there more of negative points in the movie, if we talk about the negative point it has to be the screenplay, the screenplay of the movie looks incomplete and many scenes are ended abruptly, the climax looks abrupt and it looks forceful, on the other hand the songs of the movie does not have a proper placement, the songs looks forcefully, the dialogue of the movie is very decent, for an action entertainer dialogues should be the highlight of the movie. We get to see less of Nushrat Bharucha and Sharad Kelkar in the movie which is a very big disappointment.

Well having said all these points movie Chatrapathi is a complete visual treat for all the action lovers, but that is the only saving factor of the movie, overall movie Chatrapathi has nothing new to offer, it is like old wine packed in a fresh new bottle.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 2/5 for Chatrapathi, what are your views on the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

Comments

MUMBAI :Chatrapathi which has Srinivas Bellamkonda and Nushrat Bharucha in the leading role has been grabbing the...
