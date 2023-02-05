Chatrapathi trailer out! Seeti Maar action and powerful dialogues make it a worth watch

The trailer of the much awaited movie Chatrapathi, which has Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading role releases today and here's what the trailer has to say about the movie.
MUMBAI: Movie Chatrapathi has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making. The film which has Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading role is directed by V.V. Vinayak. The movie also has some amazing talents like Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Rajesh Sharma.

Today, the trailer of the movie is finally out. It definitely has all the elements required for a complete mass masala entertainer with some powerful dialogues and great action sequences.

Talking about the trailer, it begins with the era of 1980s and how Bellamkonda Sreenivas is in search of his mother who is been missing since partition. We can see Nushrratt Bharuccha helping him in this search. What takes place later, is the series of powerful dialogues and some great action sequences.

Expectation from the movie

We can definitely expect some great action sequences as the trailer promises. There are many Seeti Maar and Taali Maar action sequences which will definitely turn the theatres into stadium. Also, there are a few powerful dialogues which will definitely give you goosebumps. We can expect some powerful performance coming from Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha and supporting cast like Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Rajesh Sharma are definitely drawing the attention.

The movie is directed by V. V. Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited.  It is an official remake of S. S. Rajamouli's 2005 Telugu film Chatrapathi, featuring Prabhas. The movie is all set to release on 12 May 2023.

