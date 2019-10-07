News

#Cheatday: Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh savour a giant dosa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 05:55 PM

MUMBAI: Ditching the diet, actress Sara Ali Khan and her actress mother Amrita Singh gorged on a giant dosa.

Taking to Instagram, Sara recorded a video, where Amrita is seen sitting with scrumptious delicacies laid on the table.

In the video, the "Simmba" star, is heard saying to her mother: Why are you eating like this today. What's gone wrong?"

She captioned it: "When mommy and I set out to eat, We don't care about diet-only cheat, eating like this isn't extraordinary it's no feat, even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari."

On the work front, Sara currently has two films in her kitty -- "Coolie No. 1" remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's next with Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Simmba, Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan, Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan

