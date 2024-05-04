Check Kantara star Rishab Shetty's unseen images from his school days where he performed Yakshagana dance

MUMBAI: Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storytellers, directors, and versatile actors in Indian cinema. The multi-faceted personality needs no introduction, as he has always left the masses in awe of his extraordinary craft.

The most widely recognized name, Rishab Shetty is a man who started his journey in the world of art and entertainment in the very early age, when he was in sixth standard. Right from there he was an ardent follower of Yakshagana, and performed it with sincerity.

Throwing lights on the same, Rishab Shetty said, "My journey as an artist started when I was in 6th standard when I performed Yakshagana. Since then I always dreamt of bringing folklore of my region to big screen for the world to see."

Yakshagana is a folklore dance form to which Rishab Shetty elaborately used in the global sensation 'Kantara : The Legend'. The popular folkfore dance was used in the track Varahroopam in Kantara and he even performed it live infront of the audiences during the Amazon Prime Video event where the prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1' was announced.

Hombale Films bankrollled Kantara A Legend was humongous success and it gave the audiences a divine experience like never before. Following the roaring response to the film, the esteemed production house is set to return with the prequel 'Kantara: Chapter 1' that will again see Rishab Shetty as a actor and director and the film is said to be much bigger than the first part.

This also stands testimony to the saying that Rishab Shetty is heavily connected to his roots and the culture. Wherever he go, he make sure to follow the culture and tradition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty, who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding 'Kantara: A Legend', has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.