Check Kantara star Rishab Shetty's unseen images from his school days where he performed Yakshagana dance

From being aspiring art lover in sixth standard to now the big name with Kantara, life changed for Rishab Shetty in full sphere
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 14:40
movie_image: 
Rishab Shetty

MUMBAI: Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storytellers, directors, and versatile actors in Indian cinema. The multi-faceted personality needs no introduction, as he has always left the masses in awe of his extraordinary craft.

The most widely recognized name, Rishab Shetty is a man who started his journey in the world of art and entertainment in the very early age, when he was in sixth standard. Right from there he was an ardent follower of Yakshagana, and performed it with sincerity.

Throwing lights on the same, Rishab Shetty said, "My journey as an artist started when I was in 6th standard when I performed Yakshagana. Since then I always dreamt of bringing folklore of my region to big screen for the world to see."

Yakshagana is a folklore dance form to which Rishab Shetty elaborately used in the global sensation 'Kantara : The Legend'. The popular folkfore dance was used in the track Varahroopam in Kantara and he even performed it live infront of the audiences during the Amazon Prime Video event where the prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1' was announced.

Hombale Films bankrollled Kantara A Legend was humongous success and it gave the audiences a divine experience like never before. Following the roaring response to the film, the esteemed production house is set to return with the prequel 'Kantara: Chapter 1' that will again see Rishab Shetty as a actor and director and the film is said to be much bigger than the first part.

This also stands testimony to the saying that Rishab Shetty is heavily connected to his roots and the culture. Wherever he go, he make sure to follow the culture and tradition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty, who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding 'Kantara: A Legend', has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

Kantara Rishab Shetty Yakshagana dance Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 14:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa SPOILER: Oh No! Anupama and Adhya get injured
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mehndi Wala Ghar SPOILER: CONSPIRACY! Manas must plan to keep his secrets hidden
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Team Pushpa 2: The Rule wishes the OG National Rashmika Mandanna aka 'Srivali' on her birthday and drops a new poster from the much-awaited film! Teaser Out in 3 Days
MUMBAI: Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed one of the most awaited films of the year. The release of the first poster has not...
Check Kantara star Rishab Shetty's unseen images from his school days where he performed Yakshagana dance
MUMBAI: Rishab Shetty is one of the most visionary storytellers, directors, and versatile actors in Indian cinema. The...
22 years of Aankhen: Here's why it’s a cult classic!
MUMBAI: Vipul Shah’s cult classic Aankhen clocks 22 years today. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar,...
Ali Fazal pens and dedicates a beautifully written poem to his beau, Richa Chadha, hints at “finding a unique gift for his life partner”
MUMBAI: In an affectionate and creative gesture that has captured the hearts of his fans online, Ali Fazal turned to...
Recent Stories
Team Pushpa
Team Pushpa 2: The Rule wishes the OG National Rashmika Mandanna aka 'Srivali' on her birthday and drops a new poster from the much-awaited film! Teaser Out in 3 Days
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Team Pushpa
Team Pushpa 2: The Rule wishes the OG National Rashmika Mandanna aka 'Srivali' on her birthday and drops a new poster from the much-awaited film! Teaser Out in 3 Days
Aankhen
22 years of Aankhen: Here's why it’s a cult classic!
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal pens and dedicates a beautifully written poem to his beau, Richa Chadha, hints at “finding a unique gift for his life partner”
Rajkummar Rao
First Look: Rajkummar Rao's Inspiring Transformation in 'Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne'
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 28: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer ses slight growth on 4th week
Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal
Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal starrer Shinda Shinda No Papa teaser launched today