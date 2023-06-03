Check out about the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

We have seen and loved the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and today, let's have a look at some of the unseen BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet.
MUMBAI :  Movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which has Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor in the leading role was immensely loved the fans. Over the time, the movie has created a special place in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is not only one of the successful movies of Bollywood industry, but also one of such movie which has some great songs and this movie definitely gives a nostalgic feel when we see it today.

Also, this is one such movie, which when appears on TV, we would love to see it all over again without getting boredand every scene of the movie has a special fan base for itself.

Looking at these pictures, one thing is for sure that these define the fun element behind the scenes and each one of them defines the hard work of the makers and the actors behind every scene which we appreciate today.

What are your views on these BTS pictures of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and how do you like the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

