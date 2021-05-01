Check out actor Vidyut Jammwal’s first-ever audition video, fans are not getting tired of praising the actor

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal had made his strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing work overtime, the actor has shown his magic in different movies and with every movie his level of action and stunts went up, the actor over time has surprised the fans and audiences with the jaw-dropping action skills and MMA qualities.

With the movies like, Commando series, Badshahoo, Force and a few more the actor has won the hearts of the fans and we always look forward to the work of the actor, well now we have come across an amazing throwback video, the video of actor’s first-ever audition for an advertisement, this throwback video of the actor is getting much love from the fans and are not getting tired praising the actor for what he is right now.

Have a look:

Right from this audition video till becoming one of the major names in the Bollywood industry and in the fitness world, indeed this shows the pure hard work and dedication of the actor.

What are your views on this first-ever audition video of the actor, Vidyut Jammwal do let us know in the comment section below?

On the work front, the actor has last seen in the movie The Power which had direct to OTT release, and next will be seen in another action thriller Sanak.

