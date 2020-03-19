News

Check out this adorable picture of Neil Nitin Mukesh with his daughter

MUMBAI: Neil Nitin Mukesh has played different kinds of roles in his career. He is well known and loved for his good looks and acting talent.

He made a mark with his first film Johnny Gaddar itself. The actor went on to play versatile roles in movies like New York, 3G, Jail, and Players.

Fans on the social media have shared an amazing post of Neil with his cute daughter.

Have a look.

In this post, we can see Neil holding his cute little daughter. The duo looks adorable.

On the work note, the actor was last seen in a thriller titled Bypass Road.

 

