Check out all the fun and madness as Excel Entertainment shares BTS of the Party Track ‘Baby Bring It On’ from Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: The nation can’t stop buzzing about Excel Entertainment’s comedic entertainer, Madgaon Express. Audiences have given the film a resounding thumbs up, finding immense joy and laughter in its theatrical run. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast - Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi - which have truly won over hearts.

Undoubtedly, Madgaon Express has become a favorite among audiences, and its songs are no exception. Among the beloved tracks, ‘Baby Bring It On’ stands out. In a delightful surprise, the makers have shared a behind-the-scenes video of the song. The video gives us a glimpse into the fun and madness that ensued during the making of this lively track. Nora Fatehi sizzles on the dance floor alongside actors Divyendu Sharma and Avinash Tiwary, with Upendra Limaye and Chaaya Kadam adding to the madness. All this under the masterful choreography of Remo D’Souza.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Halting for moves & grooves at the BTS station of Baby Bring It On Watch #MadgaonExpress in cinemas now!”

Talking about the box office performance, the film continues to gain momentum and has amassed an impressive 18.46 crores, soon to cross the 20 crore mark by the end of the week.

Despite facing competition from new releases, Madgaon Express continues to charm audiences. With no major releases until Eid, it’s set to enjoy an extended run with strong box office numbers.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.