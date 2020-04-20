Check out Ananya Panday’s quarantine snack

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.

Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress in a very small span of time has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to have more of her in movies.

During the present lockdown, when the world is fighting with the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing self-isolation and social distancing, the actress has been very active on her Instagram handle.

She has been seen playing games with her celebrity friends on social media and making the most of the quarantine by getting makeup and hair tips from her BFF Shanaya Kapoor.

And now, she has shared what her quarantine snack looks like.

The actress posted a picture of her favourite 'sev puri' on her Instagram handle and captioned it, 'Feed me'.

