Check out Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna's sizzling photos with boyfriend as she raises the temperature on social media

MUMBAI: Instagram star Alanna Panday always treats her fans with her hot pictures and fitness videos, the diva is breaking the internet for all the hot reasons! Her intimate moments with boyfriend recently surfaced online courtesy her Instagram profile and people are unable to handle the PDA on display. She is in a live-in relationship with a guy named Ivor McCray since over a year and the two are happily residing in Colarado.

For the uninitiated, Alanna is Ananya's first cousin. She is the daughter of fitness enthusiast Deanne Panday. The beauty might have not made her big screen debut yet but she's already a huge sensation on the internet. Having graduated from a London college of Fashion, Alanna is amazingly establishing her career as an influencer and model. She has collaborated with several acclaimed fashion designers and has also walked the fashion runway.

So without further ado, here's looking at Alanna's hottest moments with her boyfriend. Her Instagram is proof that the lovebirds love travelling and letting the world know how truly, madly and deeply they are in love with each other. Alanna's mother Deanne too approves of their relationship considering she is frequently seen sending love to the two in the comments section.

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna's hot photos with her boyfriend

Today, as Ivor celebrates his birthday, Alanna poured her heart out on Instagram on how grateful she is to have him in her life. "Happy Birthday to my love/my best friend/my everything. Thank you for making a foreign country feel like home. Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I feel home sick and thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. I couldn’t ask for more in a man. You’re my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day. I can’t wait to travel the world with you.". Along with this love message, Alanna also shared a video compiling some of their fond memories together.

Meanwhile, Alanna had once hit the headlines for shutting down trolls slut-shaming her for wearing bikini. She had taken to Instagram to reveal, "I’ve had a woman comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang-raped because I posted a picture in a bikini. She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment. When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don’t understand how you can wish that upon someone else’s child."

SOURCE – TIMES NOW NEWS

