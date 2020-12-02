Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's combined NET WORTH

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular and stylish couples. They set major relationship goals.

They are also called a power couple for all the right reasons. The two bring two of the biggest worlds together, Cricket and Entertainment. While Anushka is an actress, Virat is the captain of the Indian cricket team. They got married in 2017. They first met through a shampoo brand commercial in the year 2013. The two are now all set to embrace parenthood.

ALSO READ: Have a look Husband Virat Kohli helping his wife Anushka Sharma while she performs Shirshasana effortlessly with her baby bump

In addition to being a popular, stylish and power couple, Anushka and Virat are currently one of the richest Indian celebrity couples. They have marked an approximate total of Rs 1200 crore as their combined earnings, as of January 2020. In 2019, Virat topped the Forbes Celebrities 100 list with Rs 252.72 crore as his gross earning. He dethroned Salman Khan who had occupied the numero uno position since three consecutive years. The 2019 earnings took Virat's total net worth to Rs 900 crore, as reported by GQ. However, this was as of January 2020. Later this year, Virat has been a part of the much-celebrated Indian Premiere League (IPL); plus a few more endorsements. From what is being reported, Virat was paid Rs 18 crore this year for being a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. This makes him the highest-paid player in the IPL. Additionally, his annual salary from BCCI is a respectable Rs 7 crore. Also, Virat has multiple brand endorsements and he also owns two restaurants. So his net worth could easily be on a rise to anywhere close to Rs 1000 crore or more. On the other hand, Anushka earned Rs 28.67 crore in 2019 as per the Forbes list. She took the 21st spot on the Celebrities 100, which was a drastic drop from 2018, where she had earned Rs 45.83 crore. Back then, she stood tall on the 16th spot on the list. In 2019, however, she slipped six spots down. However, when it comes to her overall net worth, this drop barely made a dent in her reported net worth of Rs 350 crore.

Though Anushka has not signed any acting projects since December 2018, she has been producing a lot of movies under her production house, Clean Slate Films. She also has a multiple endorsements and magazine shoots lined up every now and then. She has also launched her own fashion label, Nush. They own a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. Their 7,171-square-foot home reportedly costs Rs 34 crore. They also own a property in Gurgaon worth Rs 80 crore, according to the reports.

ALSO READ: TOO CUTE! Virat Kohli insists on a young fan's autograph, Anushka Sharma can't stop smiling; VIDEO INSIDE

CREDITS: TIMESNOWNEWS