Check out Ashwariya’s reaction when asked about Salman Khan

The gorgeous Ashwariya Rai Bachchan was asked a question about Salman Khan, and her reaction is worth a watch.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
02 May 2020 06:38 PM

MUMBAI: Ashwariya Rai made her debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil feature film titled Iruvar in the year 1997. It was followed by her next movie Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year.

The actress won many hearts ever since her debut over the years. Her performances in movies like Devdas, Mohabbatein, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, and many more films were widely appreciated, and the actress is now known among the most versatile stars.

Fans on the social media have now shared a throwback video where we see her reacting to a question on Salman Khan. 

Have a look at the video below. 

This was during season 1 of Koffee With Karan where the actress was answering the Rapid Fire Round. She very firmly said, 'Next question please'.

She was also asked about Shah Rukh Khan and Vivek Oberoi.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Tamil movie titled Ponniyin Selvan, which is slated for a 2021 release.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Bollywood updates.

