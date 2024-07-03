Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Prabhas

MUMBAI : Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel one of the biggest films of last year continues to create waves across the nation

Hombale Films is undoubtedly the biggest production house of Indian Cinema. The leading production house that delivered blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend ended the year 2023 on the blockbuster note with Prabhas - Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'.  Besides raising the bar with the action sequences, craft, and vision the film also enjoys a massive fan following among the masses for the characters that hold a special place in their hearts.

The titular and lead character 'Deva' aka Salaar portrayed by Prabhas became widely popular among the masses. From the mannerisms to the body language to the performance and action sequences they lauded everything of Prabhas's character. Even after three months of the release, the fever of it is still ruling the audience's mind and recently a female fan of Prabhas made a beautiful water art of his character Deva from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

Earlier the film received love from the audiences on the digital release and it gained No.1 positions on the digital platform now the Deva character receiving love clearly shows that the film is among one of the most loved action dramas of 2023.
 
The film also left the audience on the edge of their seat with the powerful climax that leads the path to the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'. Recently, it was also speculated that Hombale Films and Prashanth Neel are planning to take the much-awaited sequel on floors in April 2024.

The Sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam' is carrying huge anticipation among the masses as they are eager to clear many theories that were left unanswered in the film. Besides this, the audiences are eager to know why Deva and Vardha, the two best friends played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran parted their ways despite being the best of friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hombale Films is ready to take the masses on the divine ride with the most ambitious Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1  starring and directed by Rishab Shetty.

