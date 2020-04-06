Check out chef Rakul Preet’s menu today

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan. She has been a part of commercially successful Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (2013), Current Theega (2014), Loukyam (2014), and many more.

Her recent Hindi projects include De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. She is extremely focused on fitness.

During the present lockdown, we are all practicing self-isolation and social distancing. While some of us are eating way more junk than usual, the actress is sticking to healthy, home-cooked food.

Have a look below.

In this video, we see that chef Rakul has made different types of healthy pasta. Previously, we have also seen a video of the actress where she was guiding all of us on our diet and maintaining good health.

This is indeed a sweet gesture by the actress. We would love to see more such videos.

