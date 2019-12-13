Check out: Deepika Padukone’s post-workout selfie with her trainer

Post celebrating her first wedding anniversary with hubby Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has gotten busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The actress visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with the director to promote the film. And alongside promoting the film, what Deepika Padukone is not missing out on is her workout because of today morning, Deepika’s trainer posted a selfie with the actress wherein while Deepika is seen smiling, her trainer is in sleep mode as she wrote that only Deepika can get her to work at 6 in the morning.



That said, ever since the trailer of Chhapaak was dropped online, fans have been showering praises on the actress and during the launch of the trailer, Deepika broke down as she recounted shooting for the film and how important the film was to her.



Chhapaak, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles and the film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Post-Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer Singh wherein she will play the role of Romi Dev.



