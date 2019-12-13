News

Check out: Deepika Padukone’s post-workout selfie with her trainer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 07:30 PM

Post celebrating her first wedding anniversary with hubby Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has gotten busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The actress visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with the director to promote the film. And alongside promoting the film, what Deepika Padukone is not missing out on is her workout because of today morning, Deepika’s trainer posted a selfie with the actress wherein while Deepika is seen smiling, her trainer is in sleep mode as she wrote that only Deepika can get her to work at 6 in the morning.

That said, ever since the trailer of Chhapaak was dropped online, fans have been showering praises on the actress and during the launch of the trailer, Deepika broke down as she recounted shooting for the film and how important the film was to her.

Chhapaak, the film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles and the film is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Post-Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer Singh wherein she will play the role of Romi Dev.

IN PICTURE

CREDIT: PINKVILLA

PLEASE TAKE THE IN PICTURE FROM THE LINK BELOW 

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak, Kapil Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Kabir Khan, Romi De, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
13 Dec 2019 08:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rashami breaks down in front of Arhaan in Bigg Boss 13 I Calls her love for him one sided
Rashami breaks down in front of Arhaan in Bigg... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Dec 2019 07:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal and Shehnaaz's Dev-Paro love equation in Bigg Boss 13
Vishal and Shehnaaz's Dev-Paro love equation... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

past seven days