Check out this funny throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan dancing at a function

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars often treat fans with delightful throwback pictures; some from their childhood, while others from their early life days or the pre-transformation era and not days it has become a trend on social media.

Director Karan Johar shared a throwback photo on his Instagram account where he said that he did change a lot but the Badshah of Bollywood looks the same.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker posted a candid picture from actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s pre-wedding festivities i.e., their sangeet function. It sees SRK decked up in a black suit with a blue shirt and a striped tie.

It was, however, his goofy expression and the dance pose that screams for attention. Well, standing right behind him was a super-chubby Karan Johar, who excitedly cheered for the superstar. KJo, too, was sporting a suit and looked in awe of SRK.

Check out the post below :