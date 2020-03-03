News

Check out this funny throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan dancing at a function

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars often treat fans with delightful throwback pictures; some from their childhood, while others from their early life days or the pre-transformation era and not days it has become a trend on social media.

Director Karan Johar shared a throwback photo on his Instagram account where he said that he did change a lot but the Badshah of Bollywood looks the same.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker posted a candid picture from actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s pre-wedding festivities i.e., their sangeet function.  It sees SRK decked up in a black suit with a blue shirt and a striped tie.

It was, however, his goofy expression and the dance pose that screams for attention. Well, standing right behind him was a super-chubby Karan Johar, who excitedly cheered for the superstar. KJo, too, was sporting a suit and looked in awe of SRK.

Check out the post below :

Tags Shah Rukh Khan Karan Johar Instagram Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Sanjay Kapoor Maheep Kapoor TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In Pics: Special screening of 'Dheet Patangey

more slideshows Click Here
Cast of Devi graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Cast of Devi graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here