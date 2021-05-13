Check out this hilarious video when Shahid Kapoor mimicked Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor is it is indeed one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood industry, the actor overtime has made his strong mark with his amazing shade of acting in different movies, from comedy to Intense we have seen the actor giving his best to his fans, the fans to never fails to express their love towards the actor and keeps on sharing the posts of the actor.

Today we have come across an amazing throwback video where Shahid Kapoor was seen acting like Kiara Advani from one of her songs. We really cannot control our laugh while watching this video.

Have a look

In this video we see Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani paying a visit in a talk show to promote their movie Kabir Singh back then, and we see actor Shahid Kapoor was enacted Kiara Advani from one of famous songs "Baaki Sab First Class Hai" from the movie Kalank.

This is indeed one of the hilarious videos of actor Shahid Kapoor and surely he has nailed it while doing the mimicry.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were seen in the movie Kabir Singh released in the year 2019.

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jersey.

