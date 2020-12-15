Check out how Kal Ho Na Ho’s Jhanak Shukla aka Jia looks like now

MUMBAI: The film Kal Ho Na Ho touched many hearts. Many love to watch the film even now. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

It also stars Jhanak Shukla. She essayed the role of Preity Zinta's younger sister Jia in Kal Ho Na Ho. She is all grown up and her Instagram account gives a charming sneak-peek into her life.

Yes, she has grown up into a charming girl who enjoys 36k followers on Instagram.

In addition to movies, Jhanak Shukla has also featured in several popular TV shows also. The 24-year-old actress pursued an MA in Archaeology. Jhanak is also reportedly a YouTuber and posts several videos on the site. Recently photos of Harshaali Malhotra, who played Munni in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, had gone viral on the internet. While her charming performance at the age of seven was much loved, recent pictures showed her all grown up as she turned 12.

Here’s how Jhanak Shukla aka Jia looks like now.

