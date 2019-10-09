News

Check out how Kareena Kapoor gives an epic reaction to Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor, who will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, made for an interesting picture. 

Well, a picture of the duo has hit the internet. The picture is from a recently held award show, where celebs from the Industry made their presence felt. In the picture, Kareena, clad in a gorgeous red and pink gown, can be seen giving an epic reaction to Ranveer Singh as he continues to gaze at the actress. The picture from the award night has been picked up by Bebo’s fan clubs. Going by Kareena’s expression, we really want to know what made her make that face. 

Check out the picture right here: 

 

