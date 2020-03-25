News

Check out how Kartik Aaryan is working from home

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan has impressed the audience in films such as The Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, and Lukka Chuppi. The actor has garnered a lot of love and appreciation in a very small span of time and has been ruling the hearts of the audience ever since he debuted.

His last movie Love Aaj Kal received mixed to negative response from the audience and the critics, but the actor’s performance was loved by all.

As the world is going through tough times and fighting against Covid-19, all of us are exercising social distancing. The actor was recently found working from home.

Have a look.

He has shared a picture of himself fully dressed up for a photo-shoot at his home. This is indeed the best way to send a message that we should maintain social distance and not go out.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani, which is directed by Aneez Bazmee.

