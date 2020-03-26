Check out how Priety Zinta make uses of her quarantine time

News

Preity Zinta was seen making her most out of the quarantine time. The actress was seen enjoying a champi from her mom.

MUMBAI: Pretty girl Preity Zinta made her debut in the movie Dil Se alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She received much appreciation for the same. Over the years, the actress has done some amazing work in Bollywood with her versatile acting and has garnered a huge fanbase for herself.

Her performances in movies like Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho, and Veer Zara are unforgettable.

Presently, the entire world is having a tough time fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by staying indoors and practising social distancing. Many celebs have give us ideas on how to spend our quarantine time.

While some are having a good time cooking at their places, others are seen cleaning their homes. A few are singing songs and rapping. Well, Preity is spending her time home by doing this.

In this post, we see the actress is having chilling with her mom and enjoying her champi. This mother-daughter duo is giving us major family goals.

How are you spending your quarantine?

