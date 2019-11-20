Check out how Rohman Shawl surprised ladylove Sushmita Sen on her birthday

MUMBAI: The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, is loved by her army of fans for her strong personality. The Sirf Tum and Zindaggi Rocks fame actress is an active social media user. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts.



Yesterday, Sushmita celebrated her 44th birthday and while the day started for her with a heartfelt note from beau Rohman Shawl and a workout session, the day ended for her with a surprise birthday celebration from Rohman and Alisah and Renne. Today, Sushmita posted a video on social media wherein she shares a sneak-peek of her birthday celebrations.



In the video, we can see Sushmita taken in by surprise when she is taken, in what looks like, to the terrace of her house and she sees everything lit up and decorated. From lights, photos, balloons to cakes, Rohman’s birthday surprise for his ladylove spelled perfection. Alongside the video, Sushmita thanked everyone for the surprise as she wrote, “What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love youEveryone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!! And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!!Even my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!! #sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”



