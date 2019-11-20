News

Check out how Rohman Shawl surprised ladylove Sushmita Sen on her birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 03:35 PM

MUMBAI: The former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, is loved by her army of fans for her strong personality. The Sirf Tum and Zindaggi Rocks fame actress is an active social media user. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts.

Yesterday, Sushmita celebrated her 44th birthday and while the day started for her with a heartfelt note from beau Rohman Shawl and a workout session, the day ended for her with a surprise birthday celebration from Rohman and Alisah and Renne. Today, Sushmita posted a video on social media wherein she shares a sneak-peek of her birthday celebrations. 

In the video, we can see Sushmita taken in by surprise when she is taken, in what looks like, to the terrace of her house and she sees everything lit up and decorated. From lights, photos, balloons to cakes, Rohman’s birthday surprise for his ladylove spelled perfection. Alongside the video, Sushmita thanked everyone for the surprise as she wrote, “What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love youEveryone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!! And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!!Even my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!! #sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl  I love you guys!! #duggadugga.” 

Take a look below: 


 
Tags > Sushmita Sen, Instagram, Rohman Shawl, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Nov 2019 04:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mandira Bedi gives advices to couples to get ‘Shaddi Fit’
Mandira Bedi gives advices to couples to get ‘... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Nov 2019 03:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
How compatible are Shantanu and Nityaami I Compatibility Test
How compatible are Shantanu and Nityaami I... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan

past seven days